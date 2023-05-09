Int’l Thalassemia Day: Call to improve lives of thalassemia patients

LAHORE:Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan (TFP) in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders (PTGD) prevention and research institute organised a seminar and an online thalassemia clinic to commemorate the International Thalassemia Day 2023 at FJMU on Monday.

The International Thalassemia Day was celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan on Monday to raise awareness among the general public, healthcare providers and decision makers to improve the lives and well-being of thalassemia patients. The theme of this year International Thalassemia Day is ‘Strengthening Education to Bridge the thalassemia Care Gap’. TFP President Lt-Gen (retd) Moin Uddin Haider highlighted the significant contribution of NGOs to improving the services provided to thalassemia patients and their families in the country. Speaking on this occasion, PTGD DG Dr Hussain Jafri said that the Punjab government has established the PTGD for the prevention of thalassemia and other genetic diseases.