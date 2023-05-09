Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted a similar weather condition during the next 24 hours.
They said that a westerly wave was present over upper areas and they predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benzirabad where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 20°C.
