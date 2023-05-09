‘Lahore Bridge project to be completed by 31st’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced that the Lahore Bridge expansion project will be completed by May 31, 2023.

LDA DG made this announcement while chairing an important meeting regarding ongoing and proposed development projects in the provincial capital on Monday. During the meeting, LDA DG he was briefed about current situation of development projects.

LDA DG said that the work on Samanabad underpass was going on rapidly and monitors have been deployed on every shift. He directed the officials concerned to complete the construction work on roads adjacent to Saggian Road, Phool Chowk, Faizpur Interchange and Kot Abdul Malik as soon as possible.