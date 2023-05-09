Pervaiz’s allegations against Punjab govt termed baseless

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Information Punjab Amir Mir, while rejecting allegations against the Chief Minister Punjab and the caretaker provincial government by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, said that Pervaiz's continued and baseless allegations against the government and institutions have no truth.

Amir Mir said that people cannot be misled by such baseless allegations. The caretaker government will not be blackmailed by any threats and pressure, Amir Mir maintained. He stated that Pervaiz Elahi should write a letter to NAB to start an inquiry about bribe collection from the contractors. Amir Mir said that the caretaker government would not remain silent against baseless allegations.