Kidnapping for ransom: IHC moved for registering case against DC, others

ISLAMABAD: Petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking registration of kidnapping for ransom case against Deputy Commissioner (DC) and others.

The court has issued notices to IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir and others. IG Islamabad asked to give reply that why police have not registered case of kidnapping for ransom. The court issued the notices to deputy commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Janjua and police personnel.

Justice Babar Sattar issued order on the plea of citizen Sherzada. The petitioner took the plea in the petition that he was called in deputy commissioner office and was kept in habeas corpus for four hours. Mobile phone was snatched, his cheque book was got from his home. Under habeas corpus a cheque valuing Rs5 crore was obtained from him forcibly. Fake deed were made and he was forced to sign them. Two police personnel were made witnesses.

The court has remarked in 22-A order police conduct is not correct. Justice of peace has declared the report unsatisfactory. The court was requested to order for registering kidnapping case for ransom against deputy commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon additional deputy commissioner and police personnel.