Cop martyred as 2 police posts attacked in Peshawar, Khyber

PESHAWAR: Two police posts in the provincial capital and adjacent Khyber district came under attack in the wee hours of Monday, resulting in the martyrdom of one cop.

The outposts in Peshawar and Khyber have come under numerous attacks in the last almost two years, triggering concerns over the law and order situation. "A hand grenade was lobbed and then fired with automatic weapons opened on a police post in Adezai, in the limits of Matani Police Station at around 2 am. The cops on duty returned the fire," an official said, adding the attackers escaped.

The grenade explosion damaged the building and two bikes parked inside. However, there was no casualty. In another attack in Bara Khyber, one policeman Naseem Khan was hit by a sniper while he was performing duty at the Alhaj Post. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to injuries.