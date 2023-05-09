CTD arrests man supplying arms to Katcha areas

LAHORE: The Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a key member of a network supplying arms to hardened criminals during the ongoing operation in Kutcha areas.

CTD teams recovered a heavy amount of arms and ammunition from the suspect late on Sunday. The network is involved in supply of weapons to Lund and Dulani gangs. The CTD spokesman said the accused was identified as Abdul Khaliq.

He worked as the secondary carrier of prohibited sophisticated arms from Balochistan. In the intelligence-based operation, two rocket launchers were also recovered. Sharing the modus operandi of the gangs, the spokesman said they recruited criminals Ramzan Bugti and Sattar Patafi to get arms and ammunition. Sattar Patafi and his brother Javed Patafi are big smugglers of Balochistan along with Khan Musuri Bugti. A deal had been made for purchasing rocket launchers and propellers from Bugti. These were brought from Rukni to Hajipur and Rajanpur and transported to Kutch areas by a bike with the help of two locals. Money was transferred through easy paisa accounts.