Sindh govt clarifies report

KARACHI: The Sindh government issued a clarification on behalf of its Chief Secretary about a news story — Sindh govt officers fail to get foreign training after getting Rs.44m funds — published in The News on May 8, 2023.

The government has clarified that the news is a misrepresentation of facts and the fact of the matter is that five officers have been awarded scholarships to attend the foreign training under 'the Career Development Program' for higher studies during the year 2021-22. Out of them four officers have proceeded to attend the training. However, one officer, from the above five officers, has not proceeded with the training though, like others, he has been awarded a scholarship.

The Chief Secretary Sindh has taken cognizance of the matter and the officer has been directed to return the requisite amount awarded to him for the purpose of scholarship, as he did not avail the same.

"As such, the above report is based on a misconception, since the Sindh Government always strictly adheres to the rules and regulations in deciding and taking any action. In the instant matter also, the government has acted fully in accordance with rules, law, and merit, concluded in clarification of the Sindh government", the clarification added.

Imdad Soomro adds: The story in question is based on the report of the Auditor General of Pakistan, which is available with The News. The report mentions that despite the fact that Auditor General of Pakistan approached the Sindh government on this issue, the latter did not reply to him todate. The Sindh government is now saying that the Chief Secretary has taken notice of the issue after the publication of the news report and ordered recovery from one of the officers. On the other hand, the office of the Chief Secretary, SGA&D, and officers of the relevant Sindh government departments avoided responding to the reporter's queries. The correspondent stands by his story.