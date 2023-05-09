PTI reaches out to UN rights bodies against treatment of its workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday reached out to the United Nations human rights bodies to take notice of what it alleged the Islamabad police’s barbarism unleashed on women and children on May 06.

Speaking to a news conference here, PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari urged the UN human rights organisations to take notice the gross violations of human rights in the federal capital at the hands of the local police.

Flanked by PTI Islamabad Region President Ali Nawaz Awan, she said “enough is enough”, as they would not tolerate this fascism anymore and would not remain silent. She claimed that the Constitution had been rendered virtually dysfunctional since the regime change, as the laws were being flouted and violated openly during the last one year.

Mazari said that Pakistan was a member of seven conventions including ICCPR and the Convention Against Torture while the violence against peaceful protesters and detainees was a clear violation of these conventions.

She said that the Islamabad DC committed contempt of court, as Islamabad High Court judge Justice Babar Sattar had given clear instructions, permitting peaceful protest as given in Article 19 of the Constitution, but they were denied the fundamental and constitutional rights on May 06.

Mazari reiterated: “Holding of peaceful gatherings was their constitutional and fundamental right but raids were carried out by unknown persons in civilian clothes without any warrants in a bid to intimidate and terrify our workers in every possible way.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan said that PTI workers were detained without warrant before peaceful solidarity rally on Saturday last. He claimed that two of PTI women were waiting on footpath to welcome PTI rally at F-9 Park but they were detained and tortured by police.

The PTI Islamabad president said that during the last one year, Islamabad police crossed all limits of cruelties, as the inspector general was specially called from Lahore for this purpose and the situation was before everyone.

FIRs were lodged against 1,350 PTI people, he pointed out and said several persons were arrested during the last one year, and arrests were being made without search warrant. About security/ crime situation in Islamabad, Ali Awan reminded that on one hand, the PTI was being subjected to worse suppression while on the other, car snatchers had wreaked havoc in the city as vehicles worth Rs1.5 billion were stolen in a year from the metropolitan.

He said that six people were killed in a month. He said that Islamabad police were once a role model but the incumbent IG police badly tainted its image, as Islamabad police have turned to be “Gullu Butt and Zardari force”.

Meanwhile, the PTI has decided to hold public gatherings at 101 designated locations in Islamabad on the call of party Chairman Imran Khan on May 14 to express solidarity with the Constitution, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ali Nawaz Awan formally wrote a letter to the Islamabad deputy commissioner seeking permission to hold “peaceful assembly” in the federal capital. He said that the PTI would organise peaceful gatherings at 101 designated places to express solidarity with the Constitution, CJP and the judiciary on May 14 at 4pm.