Court seeks report on ‘corruption’ in PU housing society

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a report on alleged corruption reports in a Punjab University housing scheme from the university management and the government.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, hearing a petition by PU Assistant Professor Khurram Shahzad alleging corruption of billions of rupees in the PU Employees Housing Scheme, commonly known as Town–III, directed the respondents to submit reports within a fortnight.

The petitioner’s counsel, Shahbaz Bokhari, contended that the housing scheme had been launched in 2016 under the supervision of the PU administration and the professors and university employees purchased plots due to the goodwill of the management committee comprising professors.

He said the committee failed to start development work in the scheme despite a lapse of over six years. The counsel pointed out that an inquiry conducted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment also found corruption in the affairs of the management committee headed by its secretary. He asked the court to direct the LDA to take immediate action regarding approval, regularization and development work of the Town-III, and also order the PU VC to initiate a transparent process to start development work under his supervision.