Bilawal fought Kashmiris case in India: Palwasha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Senator Palwasha Khan said on Monday her party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to India to challenge Modi, he fought the case of Kashmir, which angered the BJP and the PTI alike.

“While on the other hand, Imran Khan, instead of advocating for Kashmir, supported Narendra Modi and declared him as the saviour of Kashmir,” she said while addressing a press conference along with PPP’s Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki and PPP’s In-charge of the Central Secretariat Syed Sibte Haider Bukhari here Monday.

Senator Palwasha said that for the last few days, the PTI, which she called an RSS sub-organisation, has been criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She said the PTI had secured a contract to criticise Bilawal, just like the ruling party of India BJP. “What is the reason that PTI has acceptance in India,” she questioned.

She said India was violating the human rights; minorities are not safe there, when India’s hostility towards Pakistan is at its peak, Modi and his ministers talk about attacks. She said voices were being raised from India in favour of Imran Khan, as that country was funding the PTI. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s challenge to India is not being liked by Imran,” she claimed.

The PPP senator said India’s agenda is to isolate Pakistan at the global level and Imran was supporting it. “Imran is cunning and conspiratorial; it is dangerous for the interest of Pakistan. “There is a conspiracy to bring the top military officers into the international arena as according to him, the country and the institutions have no status, if he does not become the prime minister,” she said.

She alleged that Imran Khan was ready to push the country into fire, first the judiciary and now the army is being targeted by him. “This is part of a well-thought-out conspiracy,” she said.

In response to a question about any future possibility of the PPP standing with the PTI, Palwasha Khan said “God forbid that we have to go with Imran Niazi in future”. She said people would get relief in the new budget. In a response to a question, PPP In-charge of the Central Secretariat said the party had issued tickets to its candidates in Punjab and it would participate fully in elections.