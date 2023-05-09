Future belongs to PPP: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Co-Chairman Asif Zardari on Monday asked party workers to get ready for the general election, saying the future belongs to them. “The PPP will contest the elections with full preparations,” he said in a statement on Monday to congratulate the PPP workers on their success in local body elections in Sindh.

Zardari said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has mastered his skills as foreign minister and is also “the chain of four provinces” like his mother. He said Bilawal went to India despite threats from Indian extremists. He has also congratulated the Sindh chief minister, his cabinet, and party workers on the success of the PPP in the local body elections in Sindh.