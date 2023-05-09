LHC seeks JIT report in Zaman Park case

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday directed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the cases of violence and attacks on police teams outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to submit its report by May 19.

Headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq was hearing a petition of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking quashment of nearly 121 criminal cases registered against him.

An additional advocate general informed the court that the former PM, who was a suspect in the cases, did not appear before the JIT whose members had to visit Zaman Park to record his statement. He said it was not a good practice as other accused in future would ask the police to visit them to record their statement. The bench observed that whatever was happening in the case was not good for justice.

Justice Pannun asked the AAG that the government should not indulge in point scoring on the matter as it was not like that one side was an angel and the other was a devil. The law officer said the JIT could summon the suspects again if required.

The court observed that the police were free to hold their investigation as per law and adjourned the hearing until May 19, directing the government to submit the progress report of the JIT with complete details of the cases against the petitioner.

The bench also issued notices to the government and the police on an application of Imran Khan seeking permission to appear in the cases through video link. The application said a plethora of “false” cases had been registered against the PTI chief and he was required to appear repeatedly before various judicial forums to defend himself. It said on each occasion of his appearance before a judicial forum, he faces a serious threat to his life due to the lack of security being provided to him despite his entitlement as a former prime minister.

The application asked the court to allow him to participate and appear in all cases against him within the jurisdiction of the LHC through video link with the aid of modern and scientific devices in the interests of justice.