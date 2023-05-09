Students arrested

LAHORE: Police took some Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists into custody following a fight between two student groups at Punjab University, New Campus here Monday.
Police reached PU New Campus following a fight between IJT and Punjabi Council students to control the situation. Sources said while police were able to control the situation, some IJT activists misbehaved with a senior police official following which some of their activists were taken into custody.
A spokesperson for IJT alleged that Punjabi Council students had attacked their fellows at the university’s Hailey College of Commerce following which police arrested 15 of their members instead of taking action against the alleged attackers.
