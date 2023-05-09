Prominent political figures from Punjab join PPP





ISLAMABAD: After the meeting with Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, prominent political figures from Punjab have joined the PPP.

Those who joined the PPP includes Malik Javed Iqbal Awan, former MPA, Malik Azhar Ali Awan, independent candidate MPA PP-82, Malik Mazhar Awan, former independent candidate National Assembly Constituency NA-93 and Malik Ali Sanul Awan, former candidate PP-83 from Khushab.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari welcomed the important political figures of Khushab for joining the PPP. He said the joining of political figures in the PPP is an expression of confidence in former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the role of Bilawal Bhutto is to fulfill the people-friendly policies of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “The end of the anarchist group is near,” he said.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that Bilawal Bhutto is the effective voice of the democratic identity of the country and the power of the Constitution, parliament and democracy. It is an honour to share the right with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. In order to maintain the continuity of the parliamentary democratic system, he said those who attack the Constitution and democracy have shown the way to leave the parliament with the constitutional tools.