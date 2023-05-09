Doctors successfully implant artificial bladders in five patients

LAHORE: Department of Urology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), has attained another achievement by conducting five successful radical cystectomy surgeries where patients with cancerous bladders have been operated and now they are back to normal life because artificial bladders have been implanted.

Head of the Urology Department, LGH Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and his team are also happy on this landmark and hope for more achievements in future as well. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute AMC/LGH Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated Prof of Urology Dr Khizr Hayat Gondal and other doctors for their extraordinary performance in these surgeries and said that they have accomplished their job in true sense which will be a bright chapter in the history of medical world. He expressed his satisfaction about the performance of professors of this institute that making full use of the medical development and technology revolution in this field and modern technology also used in operations of these five patients.

PGMI Principal urged the young doctors to strive hard to enhance their professional skills under the guidance of their seniors and teachers to achieve the high standards so that they can become excellent doctors as well as successful surgeons.

Prof Khizr Hayat Gondal in a media briefing said the patients from Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore and Gujarat came to outdoor for check-up and they were admitted for operations. He said that in the private sector, an operation of this type costs more than 10 lakhs, whereas in LGH, this facility has been provided free of cost to all patients that is a great relief.

He said that Radical Cystectomy Surgeries are very complicated and 6 to 8 hours are required for a patient's surgery. Prof Gondal said that prostate (gland) and bladder problems are usually complicated at old age as most of the people above 50 years of age develop prostate enlargement and inflammation in the bladder, gland and sometimes cancerous diseases, but in some cases young age patients suffer from these problems. He said that in case of blood in urine without pain, patients feel temporary relief by using cold objects which is not a permanent solution, so such patients should contact urologist immediately.

In response to a question, Prof Khizr Hayat Gondal said that if artificial bladders were not implanted, the cancer could have spread throughout the body. He said that bladder disease can be controlled by following daily exercise and proper diet. However, modern research in the medical world has introduced new methods of surgery, which have significantly reduced the sufferings of patients and enabled them to lead healthy lives sooner, he added.

Medical screening for cops launched: The Lahore police have launched a medical screening programme to detect and treat any health issues faced by police officials and provide them with necessary medical assistance.In a statement issued here Monday, a spokesman for Lahore police said that medical camps have been established in six divisions of Lahore to cater to their health needs.

These camps are equipped with necessary medical facilities and staffed by experienced medical professionals who are conducting health check-ups of police officials, the spokesman noted.

The medical staff is screening the officials for any ailments or underlying health issues. The screening is followed by providing free medication and medical advice to the police officials, the spokesman added.