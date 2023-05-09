HRCP wants measures against mob attacks

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has observed with great alarm that the prevalence of lynching has risen in recent months. This uptick in vigilantism not only indicates an increasing desensitisation to violence but also breeds further brutality.

Most recently, the murder of a cleric at a public meeting in Mardan, who was beaten to death by a mob, following allegations of blasphemy, is at least the second such incident this year. In February, a 45-year-old man was killed by a mob in Nankana Sahib on similar grounds.

A statement issued on Monday by the HRCP said: “Unfortunately, the impunity that has accompanied such incidents betrays the rule of law. Law-enforcement authorities are not adequately equipped or trained to contain such flareups or trace and charge hundreds of perpetrators. This is compounded by the weak response of the political leadership, which appears to lack political will to take a stand against such atrocities.

The state must devise a strategy to restore public trust in the criminal justice system and uphold the right to due process and fair trial. At the same time, unless the state makes it unequivocally clear that religious extremism will not be tolerated, such incidents will invariably recur,” the statement concluded.