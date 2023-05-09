LHC dismisses plea for PA restoration, slaps fine on petitioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking restoration of the dissolved Punjab Assembly, and imposed Rs100,000 fine on the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition.

The petitioner, Sharafat Ali, had pleaded with the court, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, that the Punjab Assembly should be restored, contending that former chief minister Parvez Elahi dissolved the assembly unlawfully under pressure from his political ally. He stated after the assembly had become defunct, the people of the province had been deprived of their mandate and democratic representation through an illegal act. He prayed to the court to set aside the act of dissolution and reinstate the Punjab Assembly with an immediate effect.

Justice Shahid Karim asked the petitioner’s counsel Abid Chattha Advocate about the profession of his client and his locus standi to agitate the matter before the court. The counsel stated that his client was a political worker, living in Faisalabad.

The judge dismissed the petition as frivolous and unwarranted, and imposed one hundred thousand rupees fine on the petitioner. The judge warned him not to speak any further on the matter, saying even if the petitioner attempted to seek an apology the amount of fine would be enhanced.