Rabbani opposes move to examine assets of SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday opposed the move of the Public Accounts Committee to examine the assets of the Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, saying the Parliament ought not to do what the Constitution or law does not permit it to do.
“The Public Accounts Committee will be out of jurisdiction, if it inquires into the matter of the wealth of an individual judge of the Supreme Court as other matters related to the finances of the institution of the Supreme Court may be taken up by the PAC,” he said in a statement while opposing the PAC for examining the assets and income of Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.
Senator Rabbani said the committee must guard strongly that the Parliament has primacy over the institutions functioning under the Constitution of 1973, and it has right of legislation and control over the purse strings.
He said the Parliament has for long surrendered its rights to the judiciary and the executive, adding that it must take steps to defend its domain and guard its constitutional rights. He said all the institutions functioning under the 1973 Constitution must adhere to the concept of trichotomy of power.
Calling for the intra-institutional dialogue, Rabbani said the present intra-institutional crisis requires an intra-institutional dialogue. “The parliament should take the lead in this regard,” he added.
