Flour price up by Rs150 to Rs170 per 20kg bag

LAHORE: The flour mills of the province suspended the sale of flour for four hours on Monday, the first day of two-day token strike against what they call an illegal ban imposed on transportation of wheat by the Food Department.

Meanwhile, the retail price of 20-kg bags has been made dearer by Rs150 to Rs170 while the price of a bag of 80-kg of fine flour has increased by Rs1,000. Similarly, Mutahidsa Naanbai Association has increased the price of Tandori roti from Rs15 to Rs20 and the price of a naan from Rs25 to Rs30. According to Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), the mills of Sindh had postponed the strike after acceptance of their demands.

However, the mill owners of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to go ahead with strike against 'the illegal ban on the transportation of wheat'. PFMA claimed that the Punjab government has imposed illegal and unconstitutional restrictions on the transportation of wheat and its products. If the Punjab government does not change its policy, its members will be forced to strike for an indefinite period in the province.

On the other hand, Haji Yusuf, president of the Lahore Flour Dealers Association, said that price of 20-kg bags of flour was increased from Rs2,630 rupees to Rs2800 while the price of 80-kg bag of fine flour has increased from Rs12,000 to Rs13,000. In a week or so, 20-kg flour bag has been made costlier by over Rs 220.