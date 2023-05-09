Poppy seeds seized in highway raid

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate on Monday announced a significant seizure of poppy seeds worth millions of rupees during a raid on a highway.

According to Customs spokesperson Syed Irfan Ali, the operation was carried out under the directives of Collector Customs Enforcement Irfanur Rehman, conveyed through Additional Collector and Assistant Collector Yaroo, who emphasised the need for strict vigilance against smuggling activities.

Conducting checks on the Quetta-Karachi Highway, customs staff noticed a truck whose occupants looked suspicious. After being signalled to stop, the occupants accelerated their vehicle in an attempt to evade capture.

Undeterred, the customs staff swiftly intercepted the truck a short distance from the checkpoint. Upon conducting a thorough search of the Hino truck, they uncovered 350 parcels of poppy seeds, each weighing 50 kilograms, along with 250 parcels of Chinese salt, each weighing 25 kilograms. They also impounded the 10-wheeler truck.

The seized poppy seeds were estimated to be valued at Rs17,500,000, the Chinese salt at Rs7,500,000, and the truck at Rs10,000,000.

This seizure was carried out under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969, due to violation of provisions outlined in Sections 2(s), 16, and 32(a) of the Customs Act, 1969, as well as SRO 566(1)/2005 and Section 3(1) of the Imports and Exports (Control)

Act, 1950.