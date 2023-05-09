NBP cashier gets 14-year jail term for Rs20m fraud

A special court (offences in banks) has sentenced a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) cashier to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to a fraud of over Rs20 million.

Muhammad Mehmood Khan, a cashier at the Custom House Branch of the bank, was found guilty of misappropriating Rs21 million from accounts of the customs auction department from September 2018 to June 2019.

The judge announced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He also imposed a fine of Rs96 million on the convict, who was sent to the prison to serve out his sentence.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Commercial Banks Circle had arrested the accused at his residence in the Landhi area on May 4, 2020. According to FIA CBC’s Assistant Director (Legal) Muhammad Faisal, the accused was allegedly involved in embezzling Rs21,048,102 from accounts of the customs auction department during the period between September 2018 and June 2019 through dishonest and fraudulent activities. He said the accused had returned Rs4.5 million to the bank towards the recovery of the misappropriated funds.

The prosecutor said the accused committed the offence punishable under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker merchant or agent) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.