SHC commutes two convicts’ death sentence into life imprisonment

The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of two convicts in a kidnapping and murder case but commuted their death sentence into life imprisonment.

Mohammad Sohail and Mohammad Qaiser were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court for kidnapping a 15-year-old boy for ransom and later killing him in Orangi Town on March 11, 2019.

According to the prosecution, appellant Qaiser with the connivance of Mohammad Sohail had kidnapped his brother-in-law Junaid for getting Rs500,000 as ransom from his father and after recording his video for ransom they strangled him to death and dumped his body at an isolated place.

The appellants’ counsel submitted that the appellants were falsely implicated in the case as there was no last-scene witness and no demand for ransom was made by them. They submitted that the judicial confessions of the appellants were not voluntarily and the mobile phone of deceased had been foisted upon on appellant Sohail. They said that th appellants did not lead the police to the place of th incident and recovery of the deceased’s remains, and sought acquittal of the appellants.

The additional prosecutor general supported the trial court judgment and submitted that the appellants had been traced after the recovery of the deceased’s phone from the possession of Sohail. He submitted that the prosecution proved its case against th5e appellants through confidence-inspiring evidence, especially the judicial confession in which they admitted demanding ransom and killing the victim.

A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of the evidence, observed that prosecution proved its case against the appellants and the prosecution witness evidence was trustworthy and reliable.

The court observed that there was no evidence that the retracted judicial confession was not made voluntarily as there was no evidence of coercion or torture. It said that the prosecution had produced an unbroken chain of evidence. The court observed that the case however did not fall within the ambit of the anti-terrorism law.

The court observed that since the case was based on circumstantial evidence, and the court needed to show extra caution, it was reducing the death penalty of the appellants into life imprisonment sentences and dismissed their appeal.