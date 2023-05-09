CITY PULSE

Unfolding Stories
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ujala Hayat and Marwa Hafeez. Titled ‘Unfolding Stories’, the show will run at the gallery until May 11. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Artist-Book
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ayaz Jokhio, Ayesha Naveed, Arsalan Nasir, Haider Ali, Khalid Soomro, Mahreen Zuberi, Munawar Ali Syed, Raheela Abro, Shazia Qureshi, Sheema Khan, SM Raza and Yasmeen Salman. Titled ‘Artist-Book’, the show will run at the gallery until May 12. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate on Monday announced a significant seizure of poppy seeds worth millions...
A special court has sentenced a National Bank of Pakistan cashier to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case...
The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of two convicts in a kidnapping and murder case but commuted their...
Glowing tributes were paid to senior musicologist and author Sultan Arshad Khan at a memorial event organised by the...
Personnel of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested for the 19th time an alleged notorious car thief,...
Two incidents occurred in Lyari and Manghopir on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, seemingly due to...