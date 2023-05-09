Five suspects who looted over 500 mobile phones arrested

Rangers and police in a joint operation based on intelligence input arrested five suspects of two gangs of robbers on Monday for being allegedly involved in drug peddling, robbery and street crime in Orangi Town, Nazimabad other parts of Karachi.

Illegal weapons, ammunition and stolen motorcycles were seized from the possession of the suspects. Two of the arrested suspects, Shahzeb and Naveed, snatched mobile phones from more than 15 people in a day in different areas of Karachi, including Nazimabad Chowrangi, Board Office, Orangi Town, in March. CCTV footage of one of the incidents went viral on social media in which the suspects can be seen firing.

Three men, identified as Amir, Saeed and Adil, snatched dozens of mobile phones in a single day in various areas, including Nazimabad, Board Office and Orangi Town. The accused were wanted by the police in several FIRs.

During the preliminary interrogation, Shahzeb and Naveed confessed to looting 200 mobile phones and more than Rs500,000 in more than 100 incidents in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and the surrounding areas.

Amir, Saeed and Adil admitted to looting 300 mobile phones and more than Rs500,000 in cash in more than 150 incidents in Orangi Town Nazimabad, SITE and the surrounding areas. Raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the accused. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Extortionist held

The paramilitary force claimed arresting a member of the Lyari gang war involved in a number of kidnapping for ransom cases.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that personnel of the paramilitary force and the staff of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police, in a joint operation based on intelligence input, arrested Mohammad Hassan Raza on charges of involvement in kidnappings for ransom and extortion in the Jamshed Quarters area.

On May 3, 2023, the suspect called Farrukh, the owner of Dua Builders and Developers, from different numbers, demanded Rs100,000 in extortion and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rangers and SIU teams conducted a joint operation using modern technical means and arrested Raza, while his accomplice Anas Aftab managed to escape. An FIR has been registered at the Jamshed Quarters police station under sections 506/23 384 and 385 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal action. The public is appealed to immediately inform about such elements the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 through call or SMS.