Haleem Adil gets pre-arrest bail in rioting case

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a rioting case.

Sheikh, along with Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi, party’s other office-bearers and 90-100 unknown activists, has been booked by the City Court police for their alleged involvement in rioting when party chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi was produced before a court on March 29. The opposition leader, through his lawyer Zahoor Mahsud, moved an application before Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Naseer Noor Khan, seeking pre-arrest bail to evade his arrest in the case.

Without touching merits of the case, the judge granted bail to the applicant subject to furnishing a surety of Rs30,000 and directed him to join the investigation. The investigating officer was told to appear along with police papers on the next hearing on May 12.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Malir City police station.