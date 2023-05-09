Three days on, boy who fell into manhole yet to be found

Efforts to rescue a minor boy who had fallen into an open manhole entered their third consecutive day on Monday.

The incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D area in the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station on Saturday evening. Despite the passage of three days, the boy remained missing. In response to the situation, the family members of the boy staged a protest, blocking all traffic from Liaquatabad to Hasan Square. Expressing their dissatisfaction with the ongoing rescue efforts, they voiced their concerns and demanded swift action.

Rescue teams, however, assured the family and the public that the search operation for the child was still underway for the third day. The dedicated rescuers employed heavy machinery and excavated roads and drains in their mission to locate and retrieve the trapped boy. The absence of a detailed sewage line map in the area posed significant challenges to the rescue teams, further complicating their efforts.