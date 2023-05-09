Committee formed for internal audit of seven education boards

On the recommendation of the Sindh finance department, a five-member committee has been formed for an internal audit of the seven education boards of Sindh to comply with orders issued by the chief minister.
In this regard, the Department of Universities and Boards Department has issued a notification for the formation of a committee to conduct an internal audit of all the seven educational boards for the last two financial years, including reconciliation of claims of previous financial years on account of registration, enrollment and examination fees, which will be for classes from IX to XII of all public sector institutions.
The additional secretary (Admin and Boards) will be the convener of the committee, while the section officer, section officer (legal), accountant, University of Sindh (co-opted member) and an audit officer (co-opted member) of the relevant board will be members.
