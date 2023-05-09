Students brave hot weather, no electricity as SSC exams begin

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations of science and general groups for regular and private students began across Sindh, including Karachi, on Monday. No student was caught cheating on the first day of exams in the city.

Hundreds of students faced difficulties when their exam centres were suddenly changed without any reason, following which the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) said that such students could take their exams at the nearest centre.

There was no electricity at some of the centres, forcing students to endure extremely hot weather conditions while taking their exams. According to schoolteachers, there was no electricity at the centres due to power load-shedding.

Students at the Asif School Kala Board Malir were handed out question papers half an hour late, while their answer sheets were forcibly taken back before time. Such students expressed fear of taking their subsequent exams at the centre, while some students were said to have been seated in a separate room to allow them to copy their answers. A special exam centre for prisoners has been established at the Central Jail Karachi. The number of inmates who are taking their exams there is 33.

In the morning shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm, the science group’s computer studies exam for SSC-I was conducted, while in the afternoon shift from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, the general group’s general science exam for SSC-II was conducted.

All the exams were started on time and finished on time according to the schedule, but disorder was observed at some of the centres when students were stopped at the gates of schools for a search in the scorching heat before they were allowed to go in.

BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Secretary Syed Muhammad Ali Shaiq and Controller of Examinations Habibullah Sahag visited the exam centres at Gulistan Shah Abdul Latif Boys and Girls Secondary School Sindhi Muslim Society.

Talking to the staff supervising the exams, the centre superintendent and other officers, Shah said they had the support of all the institutions for the exams. He advised using all means to prevent cheating, warning that those who cheat on their exams would be dealt with strictly. He also made it clear that no student is to be allowed inside the centre without identification.

He gave special instructions to the centre superintendent to arrange water for the students because of the extreme heat. He criticised K-Electric, saying that the power company should have shown students mercy and not conducted load-shedding during their exams.

KE refutes claims

In response to the news about unannounced loadshedding in the city, the K-Electric’s spokesperson, in a statement on its social media platform, refuted all such claims and reaffirmed that loadshedding in Karachi was carried out as per the schedule available on the website of the power utility.

Power outages due to the non-payment of bills or technical faults cannot be classified as loadshedding. For rectification of local faults or for making any other complaints, K-Electric’s call center 118, SMS 8119, KE live APP, social media platforms and whatsapp self-service portals are available 24/7, said the spokesperson.