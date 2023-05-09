Kishmala shines at National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army’s Kishmala Talat made two new records and equalled one at the 30th National Shooting Championship in Jhelum on Monday.

She scored 578/600 points in the individual category of Air Pistol event to win gold medal, setting a national qualification record and a new national junior record while equalling national finals record.

Army’s Anna Ibtisam won silver medal and Navy’s Rabia Kabir took bronze medal. In the team category, Army won gold, setting a national qualification record. Navy and WAPDA took silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the individual category of Center Fire Pistol, Army’s Umar Farooq and Shabbir won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s Abdul Quddus grabbed bronze medal. In the team category of the event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and PAF got bronze.

In the individual category of Prone Rifle, Navy’s M Usman and Aaqib Latif won gold and silver medals, respectively, while PAF’s Maqsood Ahmad took bronze. In the team category of the event, Army won gold, Navy took silver medal, and bronze medal went to PAF.

In the individual category of Big Bore Pistol Match for Professionals (Festival Event), Punjab’s Ahmad Naeem and Usman Shah won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while PAF’s M Anwar took silver medal. In the team category of the event, Punjab won gold, PAF took silver, and Army grabbed bronze.

By the end of day six, Army had taken a decisive lead with 18 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze medals while Navy we second with eight gold, 14 silver, and five bronze medals. PAF with 11 bronze medals are on third position and HEC with two bronze medals took fourth position. Sindh and WAPDA with one bronze medal each are fifth. Punjab have not won any medal yet.