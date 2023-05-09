Man City rely on Haaland on Madrid revenge mission

MANCHESTER: As Manchester City plot a revenge mission against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals they can draw confidence from the presence of Erling Haaland as the major difference from when the sides met 12 months ago.

City seemed set for a second consecutive final when they led 5-3 on aggregate heading into stoppage time of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. But they were stunned by two goals in two minutes by Rodrygo before Karim Benzema´s penalty completed the comeback in extra-time as Madrid went on to lift the European Cup for a 14th time.

A late defensive collapse was only part of the story. City also paid for not taking a series of chances to kill the tie off over both legs without a natural goalscorer. Less than a week later, City announced they had won the race to arguably the greatest guarantee of goals in the world right now by beating off Madrid to sign Haaland. The Norwegian has more than justified the hype with 51 goals in all competitions during his first season in England.

"With Erling we knew he scored everywhere," said City boss Pep Guardiola after Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a season last week. "When you provide him with chances, he scores in all situations. Penalties, crosses, combinations, transitions. He can do many, many things.

"That´s why he scored a lot of goals. I have the feeling he wants to score goals because of his mentality." Despite rewriting the record books, Haaland has made clear his desire is for trophies to remember the season by rather than personal milestones.