Playing in Pakistan ‘invaluable’ experience: Young

KARACHI: New Zealand opening batter Will Young has called the experience of playing in Pakistan "invaluable ahead of the World Cup 2023 in India".

“Yeah, it’s huge from the New Zealand perspective as we don’t get to play a lot in the subcontinental conditions. But playing five games before the World Cup against such a strong Pakistan side is invaluable,” Young told reporters after the fifth ODI against Pakistan on Sunday. “I am proud of the way boys hung around. Though we lost the series, we had a good fight and won the last game before leaving. And yeah, everywhere the crowd was great. Despite being an opposition, the fans backed us and the overall hospitality was outstanding,” Young revealed. Having got the chance to play as an opener in the absence of senior players, Will Young played all the ODIs with two scores in 80s and is optimistic about getting picked up for the World Cup.