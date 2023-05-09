Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City

NEW CASTLE: Arsenal kept the Premier League title race alive as Martin Odegaard´s strike and Fabian Schar´s own goal beat Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of leaders Manchester City.

City have a game in hand on top of their slender lead, but the Gunners are refusing to give up the fight in their hunt for a first league title in 19 years. Newcastle´s second home defeat of the season slows the Magpies´ charge towards Champions League football next season as their lead over fifth-placed Liverpool remains three points.

Arsenal held an eight-point lead at the top of the table just a month ago but had won just one of their previous five league games to let the destiny of the title slip out of their hands. Mikel Arteta´s men, though, showcased their improvement over the last 12 months since defeat at St. James´ Park last season cost them a place in the top four.