China foreign minister calls to ‘stabilise relations’ with US

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with the US ambassador on Monday, Beijing said, during which he said the “top priority” was to stabilise relations between the rival powers.

Qin´s discussions with Nicholas Burns in Beijing are one of the highest level meetings between the two countries since Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States in early February.

The incident led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly call off a rare trip to China. According to Chinese state media, Qin told Burns: “The top priority is to stabilise China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents from occurring between China and the United States.

“This should be the basic consensus between the two countries and is also the bottom line that must be upheld when dealing with state-to-state relations, especially ties between two major countries.”

Qin told Burns that relations between the two countries were of “great significance”, but that “a series of erroneous words and deeds by the US side” has undermined their progress since Chinese President Xi Jinping met US counterpart Joe Biden in Bali last November.

Qin headed to Europe on Monday, where he will meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French counterpart Catherine Colonna, before heading to Norway.The United States should “correct its understanding of China and return to rationality,” Qin said, repeating his earlier accusation that the US is attempting to suppress and contain China.

Beijing routinely cites US political and military support of Taiwan as infringing on its sovereignty.Qin said ties had “grown icy” and the priority was to stabilize them “and avoid a downward spiral and unanticipated events.” The US should stop “undermining China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests,” particularly through support of Taiwan’s independent identity, Qin said.

China says Taiwan must come under its rule, by force if necessary, while the United States says the relationship between the sides must be resolved peaceably. US law requires it to treat threats to Taiwan, including a military blockade, as a matter of “grave concern,” though it remains ambiguous under what conditions US forces could be dispatched to defend the island.