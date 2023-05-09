Trump civil rape trial hears closing arguments

NEW YORK: A lawyer for Donald Trump´s rape accuser urged a New York jury to find the ex-president liable for damages in closing arguments in a US civil trial on Monday.

“No one, not even a former president, is above the law,” E. Jean Carroll´s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the Manhattan federal court. Carroll, 79, sued Trump last year alleging that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

The former columnist for Elle magazine also claims that Trump defamed her when he accused her of lying after she went public with the allegation in 2019. Trump has not been criminally prosecuted and has repeatedly denied the allegations, often referring to Carroll as “not my type.”