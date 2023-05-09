Canada expels Chinese diplomat over alleged intimidation plan

OTTAWA: Canada announced on Monday the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat accused of having sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker and his family over the MP´s criticisms of Beijing.

“Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. “I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home,” she added.