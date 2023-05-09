Thousands rally against violence in Serbia after mass shootings

BELGRADE: Thousands rallied in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Monday, with the protesters calling for the resignation of top officials and the curtailing of violence in the media, after back-to-back shootings stunned the Balkan country.

The “Serbia against violence” demonstration saw members from across the country´s political divide come together after last week´s shootings -- where 17 people were killed in less than 48 hours, including nine at an elementary school in Belgrade.

“We demand an immediate stop to further promotion of violence in the media and public space, as well as responsibility for the long-standing inadequate response from competent authorities,” the leftist Let´s Not Let Belgrade Drown party said in a statement.