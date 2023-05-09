Gunmen abduct 25 from church in northwest Nigeria

LAGOS: Gunmen attacked a Baptist church in northwest Nigeria, kidnapping 25 worshippers from a Sunday service, a senior church leader said on Monday.

The attack was the latest mass abduction in Nigeria, where insecurity is one of the top challenges facing incoming president Bola Tinubu who takes office at the end of the month. Attackers on Sunday burst into the Bege Baptist Church in Chikun area of Kaduna State, initially abducting 40 people, though 15 later managed to get away, Reverend Joseph Hayab, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, told AFP.

“Twenty five of them are still with them,” Hayab said, referring to the gunmen. A Kaduna police spokesman confirmed Sunday´s attack but could not immediately give any details.