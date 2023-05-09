German school group flees camp after racist abuse

BERLIN: A school group from Berlin fled a holiday camp after allegedly being racially abused and threatened by other guests, police said on Monday.

Law enforcement were called to the site in the eastern region of Brandenburg overnight into Sunday after the teenage pupils, most of whom were of an ethnic minority, were allegedly targeted by racist abuse from another group attending a 18th birthday party.

The teacher supervising the Berlin school group, who were participating in a maths workshop, ended the trip prematurely after the incident. Officers subsequently escorted the school children from the Frauensee camp, southeast of Berlin.

The regional police unit responsible for politically motivated crimes was investigating the alleged verbal assault and potential incitement to hatred, a spokesman said.