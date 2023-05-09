Indian state bans film on women converts joining IS

NEW DELHI: One of India´s biggest states on Monday banned a movie critics accused of stoking communal hatred and propaganda against Muslims but defended strongly by the ruling right-wing Hindu government.

“The Kerala Story” claims that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from the mixed-faith state of Kerala have converted to Islam, and that some were recruited by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Critics have called the film out for peddling lies aimed at fomenting communal polarisation and unrest. But the movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and seized on by Hindu hardliners who say its portrayal is accurate.

The state of West Bengal, which has a larger population than Germany, banned the movie, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee -- whose party opposes Modi´s -- slamming it as a “distorted story”. “This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” she said in Kolkata.