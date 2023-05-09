Iran charges two more actresses over hijab violations

TEHRAN: Iran has charged two more actresses for violating the country´s dress code for women, the latest in a series of similar indictments against celebrities in the Islamic republic, local media reported on Monday.

Separate legal cases against Baran Kosari, 37, and Shaghayegh Dehghan, 44 -- both known for roles in Iranian cinema -- were filed after they appeared in public without headscarves in recent days, according to media reports.

If prosecuted, the actresses could face fines or prison terms. Kosari´s case was “sent to the judiciary” after she attended the funeral of actor Hesam Mahmoudi without a headscarf on Friday, Tasnim news agency said.