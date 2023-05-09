Air strike in Syria kills major drug trafficker

BEIRUT: An air strike killed a major drug smuggler and his family in southern Syria on Monday, a war monitor said, attributing the strike to Jordan which has neither confirmed nor denied.
Drug dealer “Marai al-Ramthan, his wife and six children were killed in a Jordanian air force strike” in the eastern countryside of the Sweida province, near the Syrian-Jordanian border, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“Ramthan is considered to be the most prominent drug trafficker in the region, and the number one smuggler of drugs, including captagon, into Jordan”, said the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
When asked about the strike, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told reporters: “When we take any steps to protect our national security... we will announce them at the appropriate time”.
