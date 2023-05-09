A naive leader?

I am surprised to learn that Fawad Chaudhry thinks that some elements are poisoning Imran Khan’s mind against the military leadership and vice versa, and their sole objective is to create sharp divides between the two. Similar concerns were shared by former PTI senator Faisal Vawda – once Imran’s close aide – who claimed in different talk shows that Imran Khan was surrounded by ‘snakes’.
What surprises me the most is why all this is being talked about in the press. Why can’t PTI leaders just tell this to Imran Khan? Is there no democracy in the party? Or is all this being done to show remorse?
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
