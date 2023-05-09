Bilawal’s visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent visit to India is a welcome step and gives us a reason to hope that PM Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the SCO summit in July. After the US episode which left only bitterness between India and Pakistan when Bilawal opted to take a tit-for-tat approach on Minister of External Affairs of India Jaishankar’s statement about Pakistan and Osama bin Laden by pointing to Indian Gujarat’s carnage directly accusing PM Modi as the ‘butcher of Gujarat’, things hit rock bottom.

In the past, cricket played an important role to improve relations between the two countries. The upcoming 2023 lCC World Cup will be held in India late this year. The tournament can play a big role in helping the two countries work on their relationship.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada