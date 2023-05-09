Traffic woes

Karachi’s traffic problem has become a significant concern for residents. The city’s rapid growth and lack of proper urban planning have led to significant traffic congestion on its roads, causing a host of problems, including increased travel time, air pollution, and road accidents. Karachi’s roads are narrow and poorly maintained, and the public transportation system is unreliable, leading to more people using their private vehicles for daily commute. The situation is further worsened by drivers disregarding traffic laws, including speeding, running red lights, and driving in the wrong lines, leading to further traffic congestion and road accidents.

The government and local authorities must take immediate action to address the traffic problem in Karachi. Investing in better public transportation, improving road infrastructure, enforcing traffic laws, and promoting carpooling and cycling are some of the essential steps that need to be taken to improve the quality of life for the city’s residents.

Iftikhar Hussain

Karachi