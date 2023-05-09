Imran’s criticism

One wonders how Imran Khan could criticize the prime minister and the foreign minister for their foreign tours at a time when according to him the country is facing multiple crises including terrorism when the nation has not forgotten how he ignored the suffering of people caused by unprecedented floods and led political rallies every other day.
It is good to note that the foreign minister of Pakistan did not follow in the footsteps of the PTI whose foreign policy revolved around annoying friends including Middle Eastern countries and isolating Pakistan from the international community. FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to India has been appreciated all over the world as reported by the international press.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Seattle
USA
