Top priority

Most children in our country do not have access to quality education. Despite the government’s efforts to improve the education system, there are still many areas where children are deprived of their right to education. This issue is especially prevalent in the rural areas of Pakistan, where poverty and lack of resources make it difficult for families to send their children to school. In many cases, children are forced to work to help support their families, leaving them with no time or resources to attend school. It is crucial for the government and other stakeholders to work together to address this issue and ensure that all children in Pakistan have access to quality education. This can be achieved by increasing funding for education, improving teacher training and resources, and promoting awareness about the importance of education.

Eman Farid

Lahore