Senseless violence

In Pakistan, allegations of blasphemy can end up being a death sentence for the accused. Even though the state has never carried out a death sentence for blasphemy, scores have been killed by mobs under this charge. In the latest case of a mob deciding to not only unleash violence over someone but literally beat the person to death, a cleric at a PTI rally in Peshawar was killed by a mob after having been accused of uttering blasphemous words during the rally. While the details of this particular case are unclear, such recent incidents are an example of the fact that the impunity accorded to extremist groups, the appeasement of violence by the state and the cynical weaponization of religion have brought us to this point. Past examples show that even police officers are unclear on how to deal with religiously charged mobs; simple policing rules require that police be able to stop mob violence when it occurs in this manner. We do not know how many police were deployed in Peshawar during the rally or what they were doing, but certainly they should be enough to stop incidents of this kind or to prevent them from occurring. This is crucial to a society that needs to move away from violence. Furthermore, political parties too must ask themselves how their workers have become so charged up and — in the recent case — why there was not enough effort to stop them from claiming a human life.

For the past 40 years, the country has experienced a degeneration into lawlessness, coupled with rapid reactions from crowds against anyone accused of a crime. Over the years we have also seen more and more use of allegations such as blasphemy as a tool of victimizing personal enemies. It could be a land dispute, an employment rivalry, even a matter of a turned-down proposal. The impunity of the mob is such that it can easily cry foul play and then charge at individuals and at times literally beat them to death. In all such cases the law must take its course but in Pakistan even lawyers who defend the accused become vulnerable to attacks or even murders.

If vigilante justice and lynching continue, society is likely to break down rapidly. From the lynching of Mashal Khan to the power of armed religious groups on campuses, regressive thought has infiltrated schools, homes and workplaces — and has shown time and again that it is willing to use violence to enforce its retrograde beliefs. The only way forward is to ensure that the abyss of violence staring at us is met not with silence but with demands for justice and a society safe for all. Unless we ask those in power to change the circumstances that allow them to flourish, these lynch mobs are empowered by us all. We must work towards building a more peaceful community where people are able and willing to live together in harmony.