China’s concerns

Pakistan’s internal stability is not hidden from anyone, least of all its neighbours. On his first visit to the country, during which he held meetings with civil and military leaders, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said that China sincerely hopes political forces in Pakistan will build consensus uphold stability and more effectively address domestic and external challenges so that it can focus on growing the economy, improving people’s lives and bringing the country into a fast track towards development and rejuvenation. Gang was here to participate in the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue on May 6. Besides the trilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart also co-chaired the fourth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The remarks by China are quite important. The past year in Pakistan has been tumultuous without a break. Even on the day of the trilateral dialogue, the PTI chose to hold rallies across the country apparently in solidarity with the constitution, the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Those who are not new to the business and consumption of news would remember when in 2014 Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first state visit to Pakistan was postponed due to the PTI’s dharna in Islamabad. In the context of all that has been going on in Pakistan, both politically and economically, the Chinese foreign minister was not wrong in pointing out that Pakistan needs stability. How our political parties think they can get us investment in the midst of this political circus as well as the recent rise in terrorism is beyond understanding. This is why a political consensus is needed on essentially every sphere of governance and government: from the economic crisis to terrorism to elections and power struggles in the country.

That the Chinese foreign minister raised the issue of stability within Pakistan shows that China is committed to its relations with Pakistan and wants a prospering neighbour with which it has such ties that the Chinese have invested in a lot – both financially, in the defence sector, in infrastructure and diplomatically. It is now incumbent for all political forces in the country to realize that other countries, and especially our longtime friends and strategic partners, are also looking at the political uncertainty that has led to an economic catastrophe quite closely and cautiously. To resolve this issue, all political parties should sit down and put their political differences aside in order to build a consensus on the way forward. Without a consensus, no elections can lead to any conflict resolution and whoever comes to power will face protests on the streets, as has become a norm since the 2014 dharna. Such protests, however democratic, are used to destabilize sitting governments. When friends like China, a country that is very careful on what to say in public, start pointing out that ‘stability’ is needed in Pakistan, it is time to take notice of these words and pay heed to what is being said between the lines. China, in fact, is looking at playing the role of a stable mature power in other matters too, even with the US which has done everything in its power to dislodge China from its path of growth. On Monday Foreign Minister said it is essential to stabilize China-US relations after a series of “erroneous words and deeds” led to a chill in ties. Our internal chaos is really now in the hands of our political forces. Regardless of what institution is leaning what way, our political actors need to understand that the international community is looking and what it’s seeing in our domestic politics is not looking too promising.