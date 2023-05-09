TDAP holds TEXPO 2023 meeting

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Commissioner Karachi have held a meeting to discuss smooth execution of TEXPO 2023, the country's largest textile and leather exhibition, a statement said on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders, including district administration, police, rangers, and other relevant departments. During the meeting, Director General Textile and Leather Basit Rauf briefed the attendees on the fourth edition of TEXPO, which will be held from May 26 to May 28, 2023, at the Expo Center in Karachi.

A detailed plan was discussed for effective coordination of the event. TEXPO Pakistan has become a flagship event in the textile and leather industry, attracting professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from around the world to explore the vast potential of Pakistan's textile and leather market. The 2023 edition of TEXPO Pakistan promises to gather 300+ exhibitors and 400 international delegates in the city of lights Karachi.